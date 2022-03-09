ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.12

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 512575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market cap of C$51.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.18.

About ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

