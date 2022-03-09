ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading Up 9%

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) were up 9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.63. Approximately 6,353,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 92,071,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at about $423,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.