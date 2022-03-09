Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.13

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.13 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 3.81 ($0.05). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 3.81 ($0.05), with a volume of 25,715 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £11.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.13.
About Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM)
