Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 111.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 183,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 128,235 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 362,786 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 882,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $66.68 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of -51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -158.14%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

