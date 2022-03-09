Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Boosted by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 148.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Public Storage by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.61. 26,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,398. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.00 and a one year high of $380.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.89 and a 200 day moving average of $338.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.62.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

