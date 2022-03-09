Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Tecnoglass Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tecnoglass in a research note issued on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $21.39 on Monday. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

