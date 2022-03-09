Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Solar in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FSLR. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

First Solar stock opened at $79.52 on Monday. First Solar has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 345,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 24.1% during the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 27,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 15.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after buying an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 4.2% in the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,411 shares of company stock worth $347,455. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

