Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Great Ajax Corp. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Great Ajax in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NYSE AJX opened at $11.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $256.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.76. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 54.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,957,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,389,000 after acquiring an additional 13,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,786,000 after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 54,508 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,418,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.61%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

