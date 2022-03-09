Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

