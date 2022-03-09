Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Runway Growth Finance Corp Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Runway Growth Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 63.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

RWAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $12.21 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,139,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CFO Thomas B. Raterman purchased 12,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $165,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 11,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $148,584.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 592,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,772,425 in the last three months.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

