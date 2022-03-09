Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Invesco in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Invesco by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,378,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $25,707,775.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

