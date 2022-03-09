Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Samsara Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Samsara in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Samsara’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Samsara stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.67. Samsara has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

