Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Issued By B. Riley

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bluegreen Vacations in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.21%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $27.32 on Monday. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $573.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,265,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 129,974 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 111,700 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.