Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BJ. Loop Capital increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.45.

NYSE:BJ opened at $59.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after buying an additional 925,238 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $918,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 171,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

