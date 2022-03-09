Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $25.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $23.97. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2022 earnings at $111.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $118.90 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,048.72.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,849.12 on Monday. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,213.79 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,960.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,839.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1,167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AutoZone by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,986,000 after acquiring an additional 42,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,444 shares of company stock worth $18,989,068. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

