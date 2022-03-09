Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Donaldson Company, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Donaldson in a research note issued on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th.

NYSE DCI opened at $50.17 on Monday. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $612,513. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Donaldson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

