QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

QIWI stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. QIWI has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $355.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QIWI by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QIWI by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QIWI by 21.0% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of QIWI by 18.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of QIWI by 25.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

QIWI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

