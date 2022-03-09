Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.98

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$29.98 and traded as low as C$28.47. Quebecor shares last traded at C$29.64, with a volume of 1,970 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of C$7.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$29.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.A)
