Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the January 31st total of 3,910,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 113,642.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 980,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,416,000 after buying an additional 95,755 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 22.9% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 255,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,784,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGX stock opened at $134.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.89. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $116.66 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

About Quest Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

