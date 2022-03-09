Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Receives $10.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QIPT. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. raised their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QIPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,576,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 160,250 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 131,747 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QIPT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 136,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,827. The company has a market cap of $140.83 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.12 million during the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. Equities analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

