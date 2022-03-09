R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $790.24 million, a PE ratio of 271.00 and a beta of 2.44. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $11.33.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 43.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

