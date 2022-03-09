R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $790.24 million, a PE ratio of 271.00 and a beta of 2.44. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $11.33.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (Get Rating)
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.
