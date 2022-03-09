Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.48 million.
NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. 60,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,609. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.