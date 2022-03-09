Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.48 million.

NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. 60,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,609. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

