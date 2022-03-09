Raymond James Increases Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Price Target to $21.50

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s previous close.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $19.80 on Monday. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $483.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 128.37% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Fidus Investment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 53,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 21.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

