Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Short Interest Update

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,940,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 12,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 951.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

O traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $64.90. 4,348,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,934,112. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.29. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

