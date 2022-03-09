Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Splunk (SPLK)

Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2022 – Splunk was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Splunk reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 66 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 447.4%. The company benefits from strong execution across its platform, observability and security businesses as organizations partner with it to secure their infrastructure. Splunk’s software can be deployed in various computing environments, from a single laptop to large distributed data centers. The integration with Amazon Web Services security hub to help customers accelerate response to potential threats is a catalyst. However, the transition to a renewable model from a perpetual license model is hurting its cash flow generation. Management expects the sluggish on-premise business to hurt growth in the near term. Slowing maintenance and services and license revenues amid intensifying competition remain headwinds.”

3/7/2022 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $205.00 to $232.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Splunk was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $134.00.

3/4/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $181.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $157.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $203.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $133.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Splunk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Splunk was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/24/2022 – Splunk was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $184.00 to $160.00.

SPLK opened at $124.11 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.97.

Get Splunk Inc alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,005 shares of company stock worth $239,773. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,894 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Splunk by 39.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,096 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Splunk by 94,458.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,347 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.