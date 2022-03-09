Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NVIDIA (NVDA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) in the last few weeks:

3/7/2022 – NVIDIA is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/17/2022 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $335.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NVDA stock traded up $15.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.14. 49,177,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,107,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $122.72 and a one year high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Get NVIDIA Co alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 774,352 shares of company stock worth $215,354,931. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.