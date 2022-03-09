Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.62

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 749606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

RBGLY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($99.58) to GBX 7,800 ($102.20) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($85.17) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,580.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition segment. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.