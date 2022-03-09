RedFOX Labs (RFOX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.09 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.75 or 0.00333672 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00071585 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00097378 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005113 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000191 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

