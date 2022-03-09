REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Short Interest Update

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $56,587,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 3,960.7% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,694,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406,774 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $50,209,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in REE Automotive by 653.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after buying an additional 4,418,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $9,988,000. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:REE opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00. REE Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

