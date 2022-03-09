Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $84.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Reinsurance Group have underperformed the industry in a year. High expenses continue to weigh on margins. It expects high claim cost to continue in the first quarter of 2022. Poor return on equity poses financial risk. Nevertheless, Reinsurance Group steadily benefits from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in reinsurance markets and expansion of international footprint are positives. Individual mortality has matured and provides a base for stable earnings. Individual mortality has matured and provides a base for stable earnings. Significant value embedded in in-force business should generate predictable long-term earnings. It is poised to benefit from improving life reinsurance pricing environment and higher investment income. A solid solvency position reflects its ability to make interest payments.”

RGA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.36.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 150,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.1% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,044,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 397,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,257,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 232,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,868,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth about $3,044,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

