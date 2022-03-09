Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Short Interest Update

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 184.6 days.
OTCMKTS RLLWF opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. Reliance Worldwide has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $4.82.
About Reliance Worldwide
