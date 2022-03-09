Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

Stryker stock opened at $245.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.17. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $227.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

