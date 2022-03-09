Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.07% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF stock opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.65. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $70.59.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.