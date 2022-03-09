Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $102.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.81. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $93.03 and a one year high of $109.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

