Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $600,000 in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,202,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,711,000. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 620,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,137,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $49.52.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

