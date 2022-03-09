Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VIOO opened at $191.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $223.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.76.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO)
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.