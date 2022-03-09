Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIOO opened at $191.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $223.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.76.

