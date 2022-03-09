Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 12,400 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in StoneX Group by 100,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $67.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.08. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other StoneX Group news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 13,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $821,784.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $440,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,627 shares of company stock worth $589,164 and sold 37,731 shares worth $2,457,029. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

