Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 156.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 83,884 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 196,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:SHG opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

