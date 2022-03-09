Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Concord Medical Services worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE:CCM opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99.

Concord Medical Services Holding Ltd. engages in the operation of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers. It provides radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing services to hospitals; and sale of medical equipment and the provision of radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing and management services to hospitals, It operates through Network Business and Hospital Business segments.

