Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $13.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.65. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 997,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 159,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 29,843.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,843 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

