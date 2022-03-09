Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BRC Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BRC in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for BRC’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BRC in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on BRC in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on BRC in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

BRCC stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. BRC has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

About BRC (Get Rating)

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

