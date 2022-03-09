Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €170.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €170.00 ($184.78) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RHM. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($163.04) price target on Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($126.09) price target on Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($90.22) price target on Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($131.52) price target on Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €123.27 ($133.99).

Shares of RHM stock opened at €151.00 ($164.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €98.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €88.63. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €76.28 ($82.91) and a 12-month high of €162.95 ($177.12). The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.38.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

