Richard Lampen Purchases 10,000 Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) COO Richard Lampen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 6.69 per share, for a total transaction of 66,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Richard Lampen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Richard Lampen purchased 20,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 6.98 per share, for a total transaction of 139,600.00.

NYSE:DOUG opened at 6.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 8.33. Douglas Elliman Inc has a 12 month low of 6.50 and a 12 month high of 12.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

