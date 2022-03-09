Richard Lampen Purchases 20,000 Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) COO Richard Lampen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 6.98 per share, with a total value of 139,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Lampen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Richard Lampen bought 10,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 6.69 per share, with a total value of 66,900.00.

Shares of NYSE DOUG opened at 6.77 on Wednesday. Douglas Elliman Inc has a 1-year low of 6.50 and a 1-year high of 12.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of 8.33.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOUG. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

