Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,300 by Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 5,300 ($69.44) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,100 ($66.82) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.69) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.06) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,213.33 ($68.31).

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,887 ($77.14) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £95.39 billion and a PE ratio of 6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,487.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,078.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($57.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.10).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.99), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($754,777.12).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

