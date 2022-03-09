Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $89.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.13) to GBX 5,100 ($66.82) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.82) to GBX 4,850 ($63.55) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,723.23.

RIO stock opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average is $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

