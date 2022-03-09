Rio Tinto Group to Issue Dividend of GBX 352.32 (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.62) per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,699.56 ($74.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($57.05) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.10). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,487.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,078.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.06) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,220 ($81.50) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($69.44) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.69) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,213.33 ($68.31).

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($70.73), for a total value of £269.90 ($353.64).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

