Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $72.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 891,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $72,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.99. 3,154,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,451. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.98. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.94 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

