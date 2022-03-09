Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 22,500 Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHG. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,352,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $116,230,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at $48,048,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,261,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,065,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BHG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.68.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 100,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $209,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Shares of NYSE:BHG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. 126,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,181,705. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

