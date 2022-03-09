Riverbridge Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 453,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI opened at $397.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $413.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.04. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.45 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.08.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.